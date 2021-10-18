Local salon receives Rising Business Award

An area salon is recognized through a community enrichment award.
The Beauty Bar by Shawna has been named the winner of the Community Enrichment Rising Business Award. The salon was opened in 2016 by Shawna Glover, and has expanded over the years to provide a full spa experience for customers.
Glover credits her success to her loyal customers supporting her over the years and putting in a good word for the business.
"I’m really grateful, and I really appreciate the award," said Glover. "I just want to thank all of my clients that have just been hanging in there with me through the ups and downs, because it has been a long journey, and I’m just grateful."
Glover will be receiving her award alongside the other award winners at the Community Enrichment Dinner, which will be held on October 21st.