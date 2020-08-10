Marquavius Shurelds given nearly four decades in prison for kidnapping a mother and child

A Lima man will spend decades in prison for his role in an organized kidnapping.
Marquavius Shurelds was sentenced to 39 years in prison for his conviction on two counts of kidnapping and aggravated robbery, all with firearm specifications. Shurelds pleaded no contest to his charges, then filed a motion to take back his plea. The judge denied that motion.
Shurelds and Kiarris Laws took part in holding Dequaisha Wilson and her child in an apartment. Shurelds took the mother and her child at gunpoint to get money and drugs from another location. In Wilson's statement, she says she is now constantly watching her back.
"If this didn't happen to me, it'd happen to someone else and their family," said Raven Loaiza, a crime victim services advocate reading a letter by Wilson. "I want them put away for as long as possible and maybe then I'd be able to find peace. When I entered the room, I thought my son's father was dead. There was blood everywhere. It turns out, he was stabbed multiple times."
Shurelds claims his rights were violated and that his past troubles with law enforcement played a part in this case.
"Now I'm dealing with the same three as in Judge Reed, Det. Stechschulte and Prosecutor Miller, as I was in 2013" Shurelds said. "They are very biased against me for a few reasons. Shouldn't that be some type of conflict of interest? I have only one felony on my record and it's from 2010. So no, at the end of the day I wasn't treated fair at all."
His co-defendant, Kiarris Laws is spending over 57 years in prison for the same crime.