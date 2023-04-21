Medsafe Collection Box at Mercy Health-St. Rita's is available for anyone needing to safely dispose of unwanted medication

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's is providing a safe place to get rid of old medication.
Anyone with medicine that is expired or just doesn't need anymore can come to the emergency room lobby at St. Rita's any time of the day and use their "Medsafe Collection Box". Throwing away or flushing unused vitamins, painkillers, or any kind of medicine can be bad for the environment, and keeping them in your home can lead to improper use, and someone getting hurt. And prescription dosages are measured specifically for the patient receiving them and could have serious consequences if someone else takes them.
"Medications left in a person's home that are no longer needed could be accidentally taken by someone who doesn't need those medications, and medications, if they're taken by someone when not needed, can make them very ill," stated Lisa Brady, director of pharmacy at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
"Especially narcotics, when kept in a medicine cabinet or somewhere that other people may have access to and those medicines aren't being used, there's always a possibility of other family members may be trying it and could start, there's been plenty of addictions that started out with prescription medication," commented Gene Smith, chief Mercy Health Lima Protective Services.
You can only dispose of vitamins, pills, and pet medications in the drop box. Lotions, liquids, needles, and other kinds of medicine are not accepted