Noon Year's Eve gives kids the chance to ring in 2023 early

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Hancock County Public Library got an early of welcoming in 2023. At noon on Saturday, the library held their annual “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration, but this is the first year that they added a balloon drop to the party. The kids could also make their own 2023 hats and take part in a sing along and story time. The event just continues the fun family programing that the library likes to provide.
“We get the chance to bring all of the families in together, have some fun,” says Nicole Cramer, Youth Services Director at the Findlay-Hancock Public Library. “There is a balloon drop happening, which will be exciting and also you don’t have to stay up until midnight to have a good time which I am excited about.”
“So, our library loves to do family programs and getting families into the library,” adds Sarah Cramer, Youth Services Librarian at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. “And Noon Year’s Eve is one that we try and offer every year. A lot of families come and look forward to it. It’s sort of building traditions for families here at the library.”
Library officials hope the kids start their new year off with few good books, because their the winter Reading Program that starts on January 8th.
