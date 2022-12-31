Noon Year's Eve gives kids the chance to ring in 2023 early

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Hancock County Public Library got an early of welcoming in 2023. At noon on Saturday, the library held their annual “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration, but this is the first year that they added a balloon drop to the party. The kids could also make their own 2023 hats and take part in a sing along and story time. The event just continues the fun family programing that the library likes to provide. 

“We get the chance to bring all of the families in together, have some fun,” says Nicole Cramer, Youth Services Director at the Findlay-Hancock Public Library. “There is a balloon drop happening, which will be exciting and also you don’t have to stay up until midnight to have a good time which I am excited about.”

