Nurses Week 2020 brings new and expanded roles, more appreciation than ever

Wednesday begins Nurses Week across the United States and it comes at a time where many are relying on their help more than ever.
For two nurses in the ICU at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, they say the last two months have been difficult and they've seen their jobs really change being on the front lines of COVID-19. St. Rita's has provided them adequate protective equipment. They've had to learn new things on the job and have had a different workflow implemented. They have seen themselves relying on teamwork and it has worked out well.
"Nurses week is a time that we can celebrate what we all came here to do," said Anna Heider, a nurse at St. Rita's. "We all became nurses because we want to care for others. We want to take care of people. Thank you to everyone that's done things for us in the community, we really appreciate everything. Continue what you're doing. It is helping keep our numbers down and helping us get these patients better and keeping our community safe and healthy."
In a time family can't be in the hospitals with patients, nurses find an expanded role to be the link between the two.
"Having the ability to communicate with family members via phone or if we could do Facetime, if the situation allows it," Tyler Maag said, another nurse. "Things like that, where we can talk to them and help the patient know that we're there for them. We could be their support for right now but if we have to, communicating to the family. And you know, it's hard for the family too because they want to see their loved ones at this time."
Several area businesses have donated food to hospital staff over the last several weeks as a thank you.