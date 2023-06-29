Ohio continues to see the unhealthy air quality due to wildfire smoke from Canada

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio is once again seeing the effects of the wildfires in Canada.
The Ohio State Environmental Protection Agency issued an advisory on unhealthy air quality on Thursday. You can see the smoke haze as you look around and drive through the area. It looks like a light fog but the sun can't break it up. Local health officials say the small particles in the smoke can cause respiratory problems in sensitive people and others. They say you should limit your time outdoors, close your doors and windows, and put your air conditioners on the re-circulating setting to limit the amount of smoke particles getting in your home and in your lungs impacting your breathing.
"If they have underlying conditions, heart and lung conditions, it can make those organs work harder and make it more difficult to do normal activities. So the big thing is while we still have high air quality numbers and unhealthy air, just take a break as much as you can," explained Brandon Fischer, Allen County Health Commissioner.
You can monitor the air quality condition by going to airnow.gov. Lima was listed at 171 early Thursday afternoon and similar conditions are expected on Friday.