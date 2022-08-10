Ohio Lt. Governor learns more about agricultural technology at Rhodes State College

Jon Husted connected with professors as well as industry leaders on how technology is having an impact on how agricultural methods are done.
"It might be flying a drone to apply insecticide or a fertilizer... it might be an automated system that is involved in harvesting or planting," said Husted.
The Lt. Governor emphasized the importance of investing time into learning more about these technological advancements, while also stating that the next generation must learn now versus later on how to implement these methods on their farm.
"Innovation is essential because we have to be better than we were yesterday," said Husted. "And science is the driving force behind innovation and agriculture."
Students at Rhodes State College have been learning more and more about these key pieces of technology. Professors at the University state that it is important to have these lessons now to help the overall industry grow.
"The goal is to give the students comfort in utilizing that technology and familiarity with it," said Jim Uphaus, Chair of the Agricultural Department at Rhodes State College. "So that when they get home and get to their family farm or to their neighbor, they said 'Oh yes, I saw this. I saw that this is something that we can do.' "
And the Lt. Governor echoes that learning experience, all that can lead to a sustainable future in the agricultural industry.
"Society is demanding more sustainability," said Husted. "And that's science, that's engineering, and integrating those practices and applications into the family farm or the commercial farm in your community.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.