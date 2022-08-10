Ohio Lt. Governor learns more about agricultural technology at Rhodes State College

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lt. Governor for the State of Ohio visited Rhodes State College on Wednesday to learn more about the types of technology that can be implemented in the agricultural industry.

Jon Husted connected with professors as well as industry leaders on how technology is having an impact on how agricultural methods are done.

