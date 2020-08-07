Even with uncertainty surrounding schools, one thing is certain and that is school supplies will be needed. So it's a good thing tax free weekend has arrived.
The first weekend in August has been designated as a sales tax free weekend for certain items in Ohio. You can purchase clothing priced at $75 or less for each item, school supplies at $20 or less per item and school instructional material at $20 or less per item. And that goes for anyone shopping for these things, not just those students going back to school. You are able to get those items tax free shopping online as well. To see all information on the tax free weekend, you can find it on the state website.
"This is typically our busiest back to school weekend," said Mark Campbell, store director of the Meijer on Elida Road. "And I've already started to see it early in the week. School supplies were starting off very slow and now they're really picking up as people are starting to get that clarification, yes their students are going back to school."
Meijer also offers an extra discount to teachers during the summer.
