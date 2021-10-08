One arrested after a multi-vehicle accident at Cable and Elida intersection

A multi-vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital, and one person was arrested.

One arrested after a multi-vehicle accident at Cable and Elida intersection

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Elida and Cable roads. A car struck a pickup truck causing it to move forward and strike two other cars, one of which was an Allen County Dog Warden vehicle.

One arrested after a multi-vehicle accident at Cable and Elida intersection

Three people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. One driver was also arrested at the scene by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It is currently not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations. I'll also help out the news department post their articles and press releases from time to time.