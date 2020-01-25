One military family gets a new home thanks to Lots for Soldiers and their creative fundraising

Celina-based organization Lots for Soldiers is raising money with the help of a couple of chicks.
The duck races at Bayview Pub in Celina had people up out of their seats in excitement. This event was one of the fundraisers Lots for Soldiers is having that is going toward their next project. Lots for Soldiers mission is to give back to those who serve our country, and one of their main jobs is building homes for soldiers and their families like the Stoker family.
Corey Stoker says, “One day I was complaining to my mother about the price of a new roof for a home, and a couple of weeks later I received a call from Mary Rosengarten, she’s the president of Lots for Soldiers, and she says she has a couple of options for us.”
Rosengarten said Lots for Soldiers would be able to give them a new roof, but also mentioned that the couple would be great candidates for the organization’s next build.
Board members from Lots for Soldiers say they are always looking for applicants for a new home, or even smaller projects they call “blessings.” To fill out an application for you or someone you know, visit their website at https://lotsforsoldiers.com/