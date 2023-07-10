One Person Dead Following Motorcycle & SUV Crash in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One man is dead after a motorcycle and a SUV crash in Lima on Monday evening.
According to the Lima Police Department, officers responded to a motorcycle and a SUV crash at the intersection of Brice Avenue and North Cole Street around 8 PM Monday evening. Upon arrival, they discovered that the motorcycle driver, 43-year old Jason Gannon, was dead at the scene. Officers learned that Gannon was traveling on North Cole Street when the SUV failed to properly stop and yield right of way. Officers also determined that Gannon was not wearing a helmet. No one has been cited at this time, and this incident remains under investigation.
July 10, 2023, Press Release from the Lima Police Department: On July 10th 2023 Lima Police Department was called to the area of Brice Ave and N Cole St in reference to a motorcycle vs vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers located 43 year old Jason Gannon deceased. Through the investigation, officers learned that Jason was traveling northbound on Cole St, when a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled out from a stop sign while traveling westbound on Brice Ave. The two vehicles collided. Jason was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. No one has been cited at this time. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444