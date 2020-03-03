ONU professor talks Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday was this week, and we asked one Ohio Northern University professor about how results from today could shape the race for the Democratic presidential candidate spot.
Rob Alexander, a professor of political science, says that Super Tuesday is a delegate-rich day for the Democrats. While Bernie Sanders is still a frontrunner in the race, Joe Biden has been making a comeback over the last few weeks and could still win quite a few delegates after Tuesday.
But Alexander says that it might be a while before we really see who came out ahead after the polls closed.
"When we look at moving forward, what we’re probably not going to get is a lot of clarity out of Super Tuesday, at the fact that Democrats use proportional representation," said Alexander. "That means that it’s very difficult to get a lot of space among the leaders, so Ohio will be very important on March 17th."
Alexander says that Pennsylvania will also play a big part in choosing a candidate after their primary in April.