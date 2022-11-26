Ottawa Small Businesses thrive thanks to community support

Ottawa, OH (WLIO)  - Ottawa-Glandorf Swing Choir was making the 2022 Small Businesses Saturday a little bit special with their rendition of Santa Claus is Coming to Town. But, so were a whole lot of other people to support Ottawa businesses that day, like Beckman’s Jewelers. The business has been a community staple for over 125 years and owner Greg Beckman says his customers mean everything to him and his business. 

“The customers here just continue to come back and it’s sort of a trust that has been built for those 125 years,” adds Beckman. “They know the answers that they're going to get, they can trust the service we provide.”

