An outside law firm has been hired to assist in understanding the economic effect of the proposed solar farm in portions of Allen and Auglaize Counties.
It’s a collaborative effort to fully understand what is involved with the possible taxing options of Birch Solar by the Allen and Auglaize County Commissioners and the boards of Shawnee and Wapakoneta school districts and the Apollo Career Center. If asked these entities would have to decide on whether to accept a payment in lieu of taxes or a tax abatement and they want to make the best decision for all involved.
Allen County Commissioner Brian Winegardner explains, “We’re trying to be more proactive than reactive. We’re waiting for the approval at the state level for this particular project and we’re just trying to get everything in line.”
The cost of the firm will be shared by the five entities involved.