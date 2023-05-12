Over 100 Homemade Dolls Donated for Doll Adoption Day at Beatitudes Community Center in Ada

ADA, OH (WLIO) - The works and the legacy of an anonymous late Kenton woman were honored through a Doll Adoption Day Friday afternoon in Ada.
On Friday afternoon, dozens of people flocked inside Beatitudes Community Center to adopt a special doll and give it a nice home. These dolls truly are special as they cannot be found anywhere else. The Executive Director of the Beatitudes Community Center, Deb Curlis, received a donation of over 100 collected and homemade-styled dolls from the late Kenton woman's daughter-in-law to give them to people in the community. All of the dolls' clothes, hair, hats, jewelry, and accessories were homemade, and some dolls date back to the 1950s giving today's youth a chance to adopt a doll that their mom or grandmother might be familiar with.
"A lot of them were very surprised to see what these dolls look like because they aren't typical dolls that you'll see in the stores now. So, these are ones that mommies and grandmas have experienced over the years, so we just hope they all will take them home. They got an adoption certificate with them with their name and what their dolly's name's gonna be, and we just hope they love and cherish them," says Deb Curlis, Executive Director, of Beatitudes Community Center.
If you were not able to pick out your perfect doll on Friday, another Doll Adoption Day is planned for Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at Beatitudes Community Center in Ada.