Partnership aims to bring more medical professionals to rural communities like Lima

A partnership between two organizations will help address the need for medical professionals in Lima and other rural communities.

The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Bon Secours Mercy Health will be creating a community medicine program for students starting in 2024. The goal of the program is to train professionals to work in rural communities.

