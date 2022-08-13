Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office investigate Saturday morning shooting

Media release from Paulding County Sheriff's Office
Emerald Township - Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner.
Early stages of the investigation indicate 28-year-old Kurtis P. Puckett was trespassing on the property of 52-year-old Judd C. Spencer. During a verbal confrontation Puckett attacked and assaulted 37-year-old James G. Weaver, a friend of Spencer. As Spencer attempted to stop the assault, he gave Puckett multiple orders to stop. Puckett then turned toward Spencer and went at him in an aggressive manner. Spencer reported to investigators he told the man to stop or he would shoot him. Puckett continue toward Spencer, and while retreating Spencer fired one shot into Puckett’s hip area stopping the attack.
Puckett was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital where he was treated and eventually released. Paulding EMS and Fire Department assisted deputies at the scene.
“Investigator’s believe Mr. Puckett was under the influence of illegal drugs,” said Sheriff Jason K. Landers. “The property owner and his friend were presented with a stranger acting erratically and the man eventually became violent by physically assaulting someone. I don’t want to see people being shot, but I wholeheartedly believe people have a right to protect themselves and their property, and in this case, it appears to be a justified self defense situation. My investigator’s will continue to process the evidence in this case and work with the Prosecutor to determine if any further criminal charges are warranted,” said Sheriff Landers.
At the time of this release, an arrest warrant for Puckett was being obtained for misdemeanor levels of assault and trespassing, however, he has not been arrested.
The investigation is ongoing, however no other information is expected to be released at this time.
