Presentation held discussing Ohio ethics laws

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Local public servants learning about Ohio ethics laws this morning as a representative of the Ohio Ethics Commission is in town.

Presentation held discussing Ohio ethics laws

Dozens of township, village, city, and county elected and appointed officials attended a session reviewing the Ohio ethics laws. As public servants, they have a responsibility to comply with the law. The two most common violations the ethics commission sees are people who sell goods and services to their own public office and nepotism. The criminal liability for violations can range from 1st-degree misdemeanors to 4th-degree felonies.

Presentation held discussing Ohio ethics laws

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.