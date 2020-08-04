President and Biden gearing up for final months of campaign

While COVID-19 has curtailed some campaigning for the two leading candidates, both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are expected to make their voices heard in the homestretch of the election. Up to this point, Biden has adopted a front porch campaign approach, talking to voters online, while the President has held a few campaign rallies across the country. Despite everything that is going on in the United States, political experts don't expect President Trump to deviate from what got him elected in 2016.
“He is going did to be him,” says Dr. Rob Alexander, ONU Political Professor. “And he kind of thrives on that chaos, thrives on confrontation. For all the talk about a new tone from Donald Trump we're very unlikely to see a very well measured Trump who plays by conventional rules of politics.”
Instead of going on the attack like the President, Alexander says Biden could take a different tactic with voters.
“Biden wants to present a type of normalcy and going back to a more normal time a politically,” adds Alexander. “But also a little less chaos in our daily lives. We don't wake up it and a wonder what the President has done.”
Biden and President Trump will be going head to head at Case Western University in Cleveland for the first presidential debate on September 29th.