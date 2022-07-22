Public able to view plans and provide input at Aquatic Center meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a project that has been in the works since the Schoonover Pool was closed several years ago.

Residents of all ages coming to the City of Lima's public meeting on the new community aquatic center. People viewed renderings and maps of the two proposed locations which are the former Schoonover Pool site and the area between Lima Stadium Park and Lincoln Park. The capital has been secured and now they are asking for input on what can be included at the new aquatic center and people are responding.

