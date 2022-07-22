Public able to view plans and provide input at Aquatic Center meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a project that has been in the works since the Schoonover Pool was closed several years ago.
Residents of all ages coming to the City of Lima's public meeting on the new community aquatic center. People viewed renderings and maps of the two proposed locations which are the former Schoonover Pool site and the area between Lima Stadium Park and Lincoln Park. The capital has been secured and now they are asking for input on what can be included at the new aquatic center and people are responding.
"Personally, I have some concerns about putting water slides in. I think those look great but that requires a lifeguard up top, lifeguard down at the bottom. Staffing issues are a problem across the board. So, I do wonder about that but zero entry pools are fantastic and the splash pad's fantastic," stated Jon Keske.
"Bringing a pool back would be a great asset to the community. So that way we don't have to keep traveling to Wapak or Ada and different areas and we can have it right at home," said Megan Horton.
"It's time for us to start thinking bigger in this town and we're doing it. So, it's an exciting moment I can't wait to see this thing built and put together and I'm thrilled with it, to be honest with you," stated Todd Gordon.
"I am hearing that the community is excited about finally getting to see what are the options out there to be considered for the pool. I've heard pros and cons from both sides and my response has been write down your comments. We want to make sure that we have the public's input on this process," stated Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.
If you missed the meeting, you can view the features and plans by clicking on the PDF located below. You can mail your ideas and comments to the Department of Public Works, located at 50 Town Square, Lima, OH 45801. They hope to have the aquatic center completed and in use by the summer of 2024.
You can see the Aquatic Center presentation boards by clicking on the PDF: