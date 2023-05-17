Putnam County Health Department providing free car seat inspections and demonstrations

KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - The Putnam County Health Department is helping residents make sure that their little ones are safe in the car.
Wednesday afternoon was the first of two free car seat checks this month. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians inspected the seats for up-to-date and functioning safety features, and made sure that everyone had the proper size seat for their child. They also demonstrated the correct way to install a seat.
It is estimated that nearly half of car seats and boosters are misused. In an accident, an improperly secured child could be seriously hurt.
"If there is a crash, that's what's actually going to save that child. We want to make sure that if it's a locking retractor, we want to make sure that is locked and in that lock position. If it isn't, then that seat will not stay in place, and that child could be propelled from that vehicle if there is a crash," explained Dawn Schmenk, a public health nurse and Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician for the Putnam County Health Department.
Their next free car seat check will be held Wednesday, May 24, from 3 pm - 5 pm at the Putnam County Health Department in Ottawa.