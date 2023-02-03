It’s hard to start thinking about gardening with these artic temperatures we’ve been having but Activate Allen County’s Community Gardens is getting underway.
Registration is now open for individuals, families, or groups to register for a garden plot this planting season. There are several locations to choose from. Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership hosts the gardens at Spring and Collett Streets. Activate hosts the ones located on South Jackson Street and new this year are plots at Pierce Street and Kibby Avenue hosted by the newly formed “Friends of Lima”. There are several raised gardening beds thanks to a grant from AARP and dozens of ground level beds throughout all the gardens.
Activate Allen Count Josh Unterbrink adds, “So, there’s really a lot of opportunities for folks to raise their own vegetables, their own fruit, connect with nature, connect with other residents in Lima and have a lot of fun. It’s really supportive of your mental health too. A lot of people think gardening is just good physical health but it’s also a good mental health so we encourage people to get out there and reserve a community garden.”
You can register for a plot online at https://form.jotform.com/213334179170048 or in person at the LACNIP office. There is a $10 fee for the LACNIP garden plots at Spring and Collett streets. You can also find out more on the Lima Community Garden Facebook Page or by calling LACNIP at 419-302-4166 or Activate Allen County at 419-222-6045.
