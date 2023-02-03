It’s hard to start thinking about gardening with these artic temperatures we’ve been having but Activate Allen County’s Community Gardens is getting underway.

Registration is now open for individuals, families, or groups to register for a garden plot this planting season. There are several locations to choose from. Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership hosts the gardens at Spring and Collett Streets. Activate hosts the ones located on South Jackson Street and new this year are plots at Pierce Street  and Kibby Avenue hosted by the newly formed “Friends of Lima”. There are several raised gardening beds thanks to a grant from AARP and dozens of ground level beds throughout all the gardens.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags