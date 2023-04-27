Rockford police arrest Minster man on aggravated burglary charge

ROCKFORD, OH (WLIO) - A Minster man was arrested in Mercer County after 9-1-1 got a call about a person with a gun around the Rockford area.
28-year-old Ryan Whittle is in the Mercer County Jail on the charge of aggravated burglary. According to the Rockford police chief, Mercer County Dispatch got a call about a man with a gun, and the caller disconnected before they could get more information. It was traced back to the Rockford area.
The police chief found a dark van in the area of the call and did a traffic stop. Whittle got out of the van with a gun in his pocket, and he was taken into custody without incident. The Celina Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office have been brought into the investigation.
4/27/23 Press Release from the Rockford Police Department: Rockford Ohio – On April 26,2023 the Mercer County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call. A male was yelling on the phone about someone with a gun. The call was disconnected before any other information could be obtained. Chief Paul May was alerted to the call and possible location, while Chief May was responding to the call he observed a dark van with an unknown driver leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. Chief May made contact with the driver and ordered him out of the vehicle. The male followed orders and while walking back to Chief May a firearm was observed in the pocket and measures were taken to insure the safety of the Officer and suspect.
Chief Paul May reports that Ryan Whittle (28) of Minster Ohio was placed under arrest aggravated burglary and transported to the Mercer County Jail. Mr. Whittle is being held on no bond. An Investigation is pending with Celina Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.