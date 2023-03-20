Shane Conrad sentenced to prison for providing drugs that led to his cousin's fatal drug overdose

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man gets sentenced to five to seven and half years for providing the drugs that led to the death of a family member.
Shane Conrad pleaded guilty in February to the charge of involuntary manslaughter. As part of the plea deal, the charges of corrupting another with drugs and aggravated trafficking were dropped. The charges stem from an incident where Shane provided fentanyl that led to the death of his cousin Jarrod Conrad last summer.
"First and foremost, I want to publicly apologize, for the record, to my aunt and uncle, for being a negative presence in Jarrod's life," says Conrad. "They lost a son, and I have lost the closest thing I could probably have to an older brother. There is nothing that I can do to change that. Nothing I can do or say can bring him back. It's just something that I am going to have to learn to live with for the rest of my life."
Conrad can apply for early release after serving four years of his sentence.