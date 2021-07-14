Shannon Carnes named 2021 Summer Moon Festival Queen

The Summer Moon Festival kicks off with the crowning of the queen that will preside over the weekend full of events.
Four contestants competed, but the judges picked Shannon Carnes as the winner of the annual scholarship pageant. The young ladies competed in four different areas, including giving speeches, an interview, and evening gowns. Plus, each of them had to show off particular skills in the creative performances category, which ranged from singing, playing piano, photography, and even a baking demonstration. Because of the pandemic, the pageant had to be canceled in 2020, but organizers were glad to bring the tradition back this year.
“Being able to do this again, we are very excited. I know we had two girls that came back from last year and participate, as well as, we got two more girls,” says Aubrey Williams, Co-Director, Miss Summer Moon Scholarship Pageant. “Just having it is very very exciting, I think for everyone involved.”
Steinke Family Chiropractic sponsored scholarships for each of the girls, Carnes will get one thousand dollars for being named Queen.
2021 Summer Moon Queen - Shannon Carnes
1st Runner up - Jordyn Nuss
2nd Runner up - Libby Yoakam
3rd Runner up - Abby Metzger