Silver Birch Foundation invites the community to a virtual art auction

The Silver Birch Foundation’s annual charity auction has turned virtual, and now people can bid on local art right from their couches.
Every year the Area Agency on Aging 3’s Silver Birch Foundation holds a charity dinner and auction, but this year it has turned virtual. People will be able to go online to view the different masterpieces and bid right from their phones or computers. The auction starts Monday, November 16th, and closes on the 22nd. The money raised will be used to help the people that Silver Birch serves.
Jacqi Lucke-Bradley, the CEO of Area Agency on Aging 3 says, “We’ve been fortunate to get art donated from a lot of local artists. Canvas paintings, we even have a Thomas Kimkaid, but a lot of the art is from local artists so I think people will enjoy looking at the art, bidding, and really helping a great cause.”
The Silver Birch Foundation aims to help older adults in the community that are in crisis and falling through the cracks. Some of the services they provide include getting meals or groceries, emergency housing, and transportation to appointments. To access the auction, head to aaa3.org.