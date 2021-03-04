Sinkhole damages South Metcalf Street

At least two drivers rode into a sinkhole on the southside of Lima Thursday morning.
The two-foot-deep hole was a headache for traffic, closing a lane on South Metcalf Street. Police and Fire got the call around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning where two cars had been damaged after hitting the sinkhole. Street crews are trying to figure out what caused the pavement to collapse and used a camera to get a closer look and see how much damage was caused.
"This is part of our aging infrastructure where these sewers are old and our waterlines are old and we need to spend money to rehab them and go from there," explained Larry Huber. "We do not have a timetable yet until we get in and really see what we have and part of it depends on parts and how bad it is."
The city says it could be a sewer line that runs off the mainline in that area, they will be excavating the street Friday to see the extent of the damage. The city covered the sinkhole with a metal plate until repairs can be made.