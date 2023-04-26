St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos hosts Relics Tour Prayer Service

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - The two "Saints of the Eucharist" reminded Delphos residents about one's connection with God.
The Relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García were on display for worshipers to admire and pray to. They were in Delphos as part of the Relics Tour put on by the Diocese of Toledo for the Eucharistic Revival. The relics serve as a reminder of God's love, and students from Saint John's were able to also observe the relics and learn more about the lives of Acutis and García.
"Part of my being here for this whole time is not just be the porter of the relics, but also to answer any questions and share insights in these saints and I'm hoping that young people that come over understand the kind of person Carlo was, that the Eucharist drove his life, in kindness and service of those around him," stated Pat Oedy-Murray, Eucharistic Revival Coordinator.
Relics have been a part of the Catholic tradition from earliest times as a symbol of the deep holiness of the lives of saints. The relics will head to the Sacred Heart Of Jesus in Bethlehem, Ohio next.