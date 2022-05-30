St. Marys building monument to Ohio National Guard

The Ohio National Guard may have left St. Marys in 2020, but the memory of the members that served their nation will live on with a new project.
A resident came up with the idea to create a monument for the citizen-soldiers who were based in St. Marys. City administrators liked the idea, and they decided to build one in Memorial Park facing the old armory that the guardsmen used. The history of the St. Marys National Guard unit goes back to 1877 when they were formed. Over their 143-year history, the guardsmen served in many wars and conflicts around the world. Six members died and many more were wounded in Europe during World War I.
"When they came back in 1919-1920, the citizens of St. Marys and the state provided them with an armory, which is what we are memorializing," explained Kim Heiher, City of St. Marys network administrator. "From there they went on to serve in World War II in the Pacific and lost a couple of our soldiers over there and then of course they went on to serve in the war on terrorism as well."
The monument will not only honor the sacrifice of the members of the Ohio National Guard that served in various wars but the armory as well.
"The design actually mimics the façade of the armory, so it will be made of of brick and it will have limestone features on it that compliment the front of the armory and as well as the two cannons that were in the front of the armory for many years will sit on front of the monument," added Heiher.
The project is expected to be completed by Veterans Day, the City of St. Marys is picking up the cost of the monument, but if anyone would like to donate to the project, they can contact the City of St. Marys auditor's office.
