St. Rita's workers de-stress with puppies from Auglaize County Humane Society

Medical workers were able to play with four-legged friends on Thursday.
Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center welcomed the Auglaize County Humane Society as they brought a total of four puppies to help relieve stress.
These puppies were available for a total of three hours, allowing workers of different shifts at the hospital to come down, pet and play with the puppies, and relieve stress at the same time.
"What we know about pets is that they can provide companionship, joy, they help us destress," said Dawn Mansfield. "They really lower depression levels, anxiety. So we are really excited to have them here today and to be able to provide this for staff. We are looking for different ways to help them."
Any worker that may have fallen instantly in love with a puppy was able to fill out an adoption form and take them to their forever home.