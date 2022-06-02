State Capital Budget dollars helping local communities with a variety of projects

Local government officials say the state's biennial budget is a testament to what can be done by working together.
Allen County is earmarked for just over 7-million dollars in the state’s 2023-2024 capital budget. A few of the projects tagged are an Apollo Regional Training and Safety program, an Allen County Fair Youth Show arena, a Lima community pool, and improvements at the Schoonover Observatory. These dollars are essential for the projects to move forward.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan says, “When you look at that list of dollars that came in, working with the cities, working with the local governments, working with other entities, Allen County was one of those that had the opportunity to work with our legislators. And again, we really appreciate that opportunity.
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith adds, “Those dollars and what they do for capital improvements in our community and the value that they bring to our community can not be overstated. Without his 2.4 million dollars that will come in to close the gap that we have to build the pool we would not be able to move forward with the project.”
The budget is just awaiting Governor Mike DeWine’s signature.
