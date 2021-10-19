Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine states he will not recuse himself from redistricting process

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine appeared at the Van Wert Rotary Club to educate the public about the judicial system.
DeWine makes the appearance while many are requesting that he recuse himself over the new legislative map process. The calls come due to his father, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, being a part of the Ohio Redistricting Commission.
Pat DeWine talked with Your Hometown Stations and explained his reasoning behind his statement of not wanting to recuse himself.
"My father is one of seven members of the commission... he's not the majority, he's one of several members." Pat DeWine explained. "There is nothing about the case that personally affects him and because of that, there really is no reason that I should recuse myself. In fact, I was elected by the voters of Ohio to do a job, and unless there is a reason that I cannot do that job on a regular case, then I plan on doing it."