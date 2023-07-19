The 2023 Summer Moon Festival is ready to blast off with a variety of exciting activities

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The finishing touches are being applied to the upcoming Summer Moon Festival in Wapakoneta.
Starting Thursday, downtown Wapakoneta will be open for the festival, offering a variety of activities for families to participate in. The Armstrong Air and Space Museum will also be a central hub for the festival. Astronaut Don Thomas will also be making an appearance. From food trucks to a large beauty pageant, there is a lot to participate in this year.
"Between the Armstrong Museum and the downtown area, those are the main hubs," explained Jackie Martell, executive director of the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce. "On summermoonfestival.com, you will see the schedule of all the things you can do. The performing art center has activities, like I said, pickleball is over at the middle school pickleball courts, we really as a city, we all come together, all the businesses, all the city staff, is all involved in this, and of course the chamber of commerce, we're just working all together to pull off such a fun event every year."
Once again, for a full list of events happening at the festival, visit summermoonfestival.com.