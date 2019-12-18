Three people injured in Hancock County head-on crash

Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash outside of Findlay this morning(12/18/19).
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says just after 9 o'clock Wednesday morning, 78-year-old Betty Burkholder of Bluffton was on W. Main Cross Street when she lost control of her vehicle and when left of center running into a vehicle driving by 79-year-old Melvin Micham of Sylvania. Burkholder and Micham had to be cut out of their vehicles, and both of them, plus a passenger in Mitcham's car were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with injuries. They cited Burkholder for failure to control her vehicle.