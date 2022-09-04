UPDATE - One dead, 21 injured after nine vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a nine vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75 Sunday. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred near mile post 125 of the interstate in Allen County.
Officials say that a 2019 Freightliner Semi, operated by Dale K. Anglin, Age 75 of Vermillion, Ohio was traveling southbound on I-75 approaching slow traffic due to a separate crash. Anglin then struck several vehicles, causing a total of nine vehicles to be involved.
An occupant of a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban was involved. In that vehicle in rear passenger seat was Joseph B. Schwarz, who succumbed to his injures and was pronounced dead at the scene. A total of 10 occupants were transported to area hospitals, while 11 others were treated at the scene.
Interstate 75 southbound has since been reopened near the area of the accident. The crash remains under investigation.
The Lima Post was assisted by the Lima Fire Department, Shawnee Township Fire Department, Bath Township Fire Department, Perry Township Fire Department, Lima Allen County Paramedics, Allen County Sheriff's Office, Allen County Coroner's Office, Big Daddy's Towing, Minich's Towing, Blake's Towing, Kenny's Towing, Army's Towing, H&H Funeral Services, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
