UPDATE - One dead, 21 injured after nine vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima

Large crash on I75 in Lima injured multiple people

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a nine vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75 Sunday. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred near mile post 125 of the interstate in Allen County.

Officials say that a 2019 Freightliner Semi, operated by Dale K. Anglin, Age 75 of Vermillion, Ohio was traveling southbound on I-75 approaching slow traffic due to a separate crash. Anglin then struck several vehicles, causing a total of nine vehicles to be involved.

