Press Release from the Van Wert County Agricultural Society / Van Wert County Fairgrounds:Van Wert, OH | The Van Wert County Agricultural Society has received two grants from the Van Wert County Foundation totaling $36,750 from the John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund. The Ag Society applied for the grants during the 2022 Fall Competitive Grant Cycle. The competitive grant cycle is a biannual process where Van Wert County nonprofits, government, and schools can apply for funding for special projects or programs impacting Van Wert County. The applications submitted are reviewed and voted on by The Foundation’s Board of Trustees with the main focus of the process being how the organization’s project is focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.
“At the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, we have a list of projects that will enhance our patrons’ experience that we would like to see come to fruition,” states Mike Poling, Van Wert County Fair Secretary and Fair Manager. “$20,000 of our received grant funds will be used to update the restrooms in the Junior Fair building. Without the generosity of the Van Wert County Foundation and our other donors, completing projects like this one would be difficult. Especially with the rising costs of materials.”
These funds are allocated for specific projects, one being the restroom renovations in the Junior Fair Building and the second supporting continued marketing efforts to best communicate information and events to the Van Wert Community.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.