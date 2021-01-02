Van Wert PD need help finding a burglary suspect

Van Wert Crime Stoppers is looking for information about a New Year’s Eve break-in at a convenience store. The incident happed around 11:30 pm. Thursday night at the Pak-A-Sak on the north side of Van Wert. The male suspect rode up on a bicycle and started to pry on the door. The window broke, and the suspected entered the business and stole items.
The Van Wert Police Department is looking for any help to identify the suspect. You can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 419-238-7867 (STOP). You do not have to leave your name, but if your tip helps solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward.