Wapakoneta farmers market offers local goods to residents

A farmers market was held in Downtown Wapakoneta on Saturday.
Residents had a chance to travel to the Wapakoneta Courthouse parking lot, where they would find a variety of local goods, such as jams, jellies, local honey, maple syrup, vegetables, and more.
Items offered during the Farmers Market were all locally made.
The event was supported by the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce, Steinke's Bee World, Wapakoneta Antique & Specialty Shops, and Superior Credit Union.
COVID-19 safety guidelines were practiced during the event, such as mask-wearing, six-feet distancing, and more.