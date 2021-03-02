Will Ohio have sports betting in the future? Gov. DeWine says it will happen

The Ohio Senate has created a Select Committee on Gaming to talk about regulating sports betting in the state.
The committee is meeting weekly to learn how this would work and the impact that it could have on Ohio's economy. Both the Ohio House and Senate had legislation in the works in the last general assembly. But neither got to the governor's desk, but DeWine says it will happen.
"Sports gaming is already in Ohio. Ohio is just no regulating it. This is something that is inevitable and is coming to Ohio. Members of the general assembly are working that process, I will have the opportunity to see what they come up with, I will have the opportunity to weigh in at the appropriate time," says Gov. Mike DeWine. "Sports gaming is certainly coming to Ohio."
Of the states that surround Ohio, all but Kentucky has laws in place for sports betting. Michigan was the last to do so in January of 2021.