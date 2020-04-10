Winans is making sure chocolate bunnies are making their way to your Easter basket

Winans in Wapakoneta is adjusting to the new precautionary measures for the coronavirus and is offering curbside pickup for your favorite Easter treats.
Chocolate bunnies have been jumping into customers' cars in front of Winans for their new curbside pickup option. The chocolate shop couldn’t let an Easter pass without making sure everyone’s baskets were filled with their goodies so they set up shop to pump orders out with the curbside pickup.
Amy Ambrose, the owner of Winans in Wapak says, “Easter is actually our second-largest holiday day of the year with the chocolate business and it has declined dramatically this year, but we’re trying to continue to stay positive and try to focus on all those Easter baskets we can get filled up”
They will continue taking curbside pickup orders over the phone during regular business hours. Ambrose says the shop might have future plans to offer more of their menu for curbside pickup and to check Winans's Facebook page for any updates.