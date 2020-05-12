You will have to wait until October to see the monster trucks at the 4-Wheel Jamboree

It's a big draw to the Allen County Fairgrounds and it's being pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 35th annual O'Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals, normally held in June, will be rescheduled for October 23-25 at the Allen County Fairgrounds. The event usually attracts thousands of people from all over the country to watch as the big machines tackle challenges and compete for points in the national. There will be a show and shine, freestyle events, and mud bogs.
If you have registered or have bought tickets for the June date, they will be honored for the October event.