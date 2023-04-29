LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Firefighters were called out to 616 N. West St. just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, flames were coming from the second story of the home. One woman dropped from a second-story window to escape the fire, and a dog has to be rescued by firefighters. But everyone else was able to get out safely. The house suffered $25,000 in fire, smoke, and water damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.
