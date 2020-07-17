2020 Summer Moon Festival in downtown Wapakoneta kicks off

On Friday night, the Summer Moon Festival in downtown Wapakoneta kicked off its two-day event with food, local shopping, and music provided by a DJ.
While some attractions were canceled, many favorites still remain, like the beer tent, and of course the 20-foot astronaut inflatable. Five food vendors showed up, and dozens of tents selling local and handmade items were set up in the Moon Market. For some, like State & Local, this was there first time retailing at the festival. They said they had a great experience during the Wapakoneta by Moonlight shopping event earlier this week.
Justin Presar, the Co-Owner of State & Local says, “As far as the public response, was really good Tuesday night. People were here all night, all the way to midnight we were busy. All the stores downtown were busy. It was really great to see people out and having a good time and supporting, you know the downtown businesses.”
The Chamber of Commerce says they are pleased with the turnout for opening night and are happy to give people something to do this summer.
“Come out, enjoy the festival, be safe, stay well," says Chamber Vice President Kim Warner. "And of course as much as possible, to promote wearing the masks and hopefully we can keep our businesses open, and everything will go well.”
The festival will continue tomorrow on Auglaize Street until 8 the evening, beginning with the RC Fun Run at 10 in the morning.