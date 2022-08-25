4-H Spotlight: "Bunny Boosters" mentoring young 4-H members

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - They may seem small but these fury little bundles can be a handful. Holly Geaman takes us to the rabbit barn for today's 4-H spotlight.
I've always loved animals and I love learning and practicing," stated Jenna Snyder, who is just beginning her 4-H experience.
Jenna Snyder is just starting her 4-H career and is excited to show her rabbit named Anna this year at the Allen County Fair.
"I brush my rabbit to make it look nice. I answer some questions and I just practice," stated Snyder.
But she won't be alone when it comes to competition as the "Bunny Boosters" offer a mentor to help the youngsters out.
"I help little kids when they first come into the barns so they're not like super scared and they get settled in at the fair and they don't have to worry about anything too much," said Haley Prine, who mentors Jenna in rabbit showing.
"It makes it a lot easier to have someone explaining and telling you what to do," added Snyder.
Prine is happy to help and share her knowledge of 4-Hing and her 10 years of showing rabbits.
"Encourage them early on to be confident and if you don't exactly know what is going on just take your best shot I guess on what you are doing. Everything is going to be OK. You have plenty to learn for next year," said Prine.
While many expect to see the larger animals at the fair these small animals can present their own set of challenges and rewards
"A lot of kids have trouble with flipping the rabbit over initially and not properly carrying the rabbit, because some rabbits there's like some rabbits that may be only like two pounds and there's others that can weigh up to 20," explained Prine.
"I like how they aren't perfect so it gives me like sometimes I work harder and practice more with my rabbit," said Snyder.
Prine now shows unusual breeds to expose and educate the public on the variety of these furry creatures in her last year.
"What I really like showing about my rabbits personally at the fair is that I have a running breed so that is different when they're shown. And then I also have a rare variety of rabbits so it's able to expose newer kids and other members in the community to different types of rabbits," commented Prine.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.