4-H Spotlight: Showmanship demonstrates bond between horse and competitor

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - When you think about showing horses at the fair, the first thing that comes to mind is riding events, but in tonight's 4-H Spotlight, we see how the showmanship category can present its own rewards at the fair.
It was a full class of youth and horses going for the champion of champions banner for showmanship, and it was Jaymin Parent who came out on top.
"I was definitely excited, nerves definitely got to me before but I expect a lot out of her and she definitely proved me right and she did awesome for me," explained Jaymin Parent.
Parent says to make sure the judges take notice, competitors need to do one thing.
"A lot of showmen, you want your arms up and you want to smile and look confidant and that's the biggest thing, definitely look confident and act like you know what you're doing, even if you don't," suggested Parent.
Showmanship is how the horse and the competitor work together and how well the horse listens to voice commands and follows the student. Ava Carge got fifth place in the competition and has earned a new respect for showmanship.
"Well at first I hated it, but it's awesome, it's really fun. It teaches you a lot to work with yours to get to know them because they have to follow your body cues and so that's fun and how to prepare for it, you just have to spend a lot of time with them, training them, and get to know them," said Ava Carge, Showmanship competitor.
She says that showing her horse is part of why she enjoys being at the Allen County Fair.
"Spending time with my horse all week, I get all week with the horse 24/7 and spending time with friends and making awesome memories," added Carge.
