A Lima woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in rural Allen County

A Lima woman was killed in an early morning crash in rural Allen County.
According to Troopers from the OSHP Lima Post, the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on S. Defiance Trail near Agerter Road. 46-year-old Angela Steele’s vehicle drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Steele was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol suspect impairment could be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.
Media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post -Amanda Township: On September 29, 2021, at approximately 6:36 A.M. troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on South Defiance Trail near Agerter Road in Allen County.
A 2020 Ford Escape, operated by Angela Steele, age 46 of Lima, was driving north on South Defiance Trail when the vehicle traveled off of the right side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle came to rest in a field. Ms. Steele was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
Ms. Steele was wearing her seat belt, and impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting troopers on scene was the Spencerville Police Department, Spencerville Fire and EMS, and Able’s Towing Service.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone to always designate a sober driver and never to drive impaired or distracted.