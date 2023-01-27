Cunningham Award

It's that time of year when the United Way is accepting applications for the 2023 Jefferson Awards. To commemorate the newest upcoming class of exceptional people in our community, we're taking a look back at some of the past winners and celebrating what makes them so great. Today, we celebrate 2019 Jefferson Award Winner Lauren Cunningham!

"I’ve been motivated to do community service and help others since I was young. Once I was diagnosed with leukemia and experienced the need for blood donations and people supporting my family firsthand, that was when I got the real motivation to start volunteering and doing community service."

