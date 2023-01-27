It's that time of year when the United Way is accepting applications for the 2023 Jefferson Awards. To commemorate the newest upcoming class of exceptional people in our community, we're taking a look back at some of the past winners and celebrating what makes them so great. Today, we celebrate 2019 Jefferson Award Winner Lauren Cunningham!
"I’ve been motivated to do community service and help others since I was young. Once I was diagnosed with leukemia and experienced the need for blood donations and people supporting my family firsthand, that was when I got the real motivation to start volunteering and doing community service."
"Winning the Jefferson Award and seeing all the other winners locally and nationally motivated me to look for other ways to give back, outside of the blood drives and fundraisers for Nationwide Children’s Hospital I had already been doing. I wanted to expand my community service further."
If you know an outstanding adult or youth volunteer from Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, or Van Wert County, you can nominate them by filling out an electronic or printed nomination form found at bit.ly/limajeffersonawards. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.