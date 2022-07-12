Activate Allen County inviting the public out to their block party on July 16th

If you’re looking for some weekend family fun, look no further. Saturday, July 16th, Activate Allen County is once again hosting their free community-wide block party at the South Jackson Community Garden.
Attendees can munch on some free hotdogs and chips while taking in a live performance by Stedic Music. Free art bags by ArtSpace Lima and free food distribution by West Ohio Food Bank will also be available to those who attend. In addition, a bounce house, community vendors, health screenings, raffle prizes, and more will be featured at the event.
“We love to be in the neighborhoods, Activate's mission is really to engage our neighborhoods, engage folks with healthy and fun options to do right where they live. So, we always have a great response from the community. You can come out, win some raffle prizes, and check out our garden there too. We have a community garden located on that space, so we’ll have our gardeners this season out there. You can check out the garden area,” says Kayla Monfort, Activate Allen County. “Maybe next year you want to sign up for your own plot. So, you’ll be able to do that. Again, we love to engage with those healthy vendors. So, we’ll have some health screening opportunities, you’ll be able to talk to some of our local hospitals and just some general information about how to be your healthiest self. Again, coupled with all the fun that we’re going to have out there that day.”
Again, the block party is Saturday, July 16th, at the South Jackson Community Garden located at 200 South Jackson Street. For more information, you can visit the Activate Allen County Facebook page.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.