Ada students and community members officially set world record

"Made in Ada" now means something more than the Wilson Football; it's world records too.
The Guinness people have certified that their October 25, 2019 attempt of having the most people throwing an American football at the same time is now in the record books. While there wasn't a record before, the number to beat is now 950 people. The ball had to go at least 5 yards but didn't need to be caught. The record was set by students and staff from Ada School District, plus people from Ohio Northern University, Liberty National Bank, and Wilson Football Factory. Wilson donated 1,000 footballs for the attempt.
While there is only one certificate, anyone throwing a football that day took a commemorative one home to remember the record-setting event.