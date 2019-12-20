"Made in Ada" now means something more than the Wilson Football; it's world records too.

Ada students and community members officially set world record

The Guinness people have certified that their October 25, 2019 attempt of having the most people throwing an American football at the same time is now in the record books. While there wasn't a record before, the number to beat is now 950 people. The ball had to go at least 5 yards but didn't need to be caught. The record was set by students and staff from Ada School District, plus people from Ohio Northern University, Liberty National Bank, and Wilson Football Factory. Wilson donated 1,000 footballs for the attempt.

Ada students and community members officially set world record

While there is only one certificate, anyone throwing a football that day took a commemorative one home to remember the record-setting event.

Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.