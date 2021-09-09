Agreement reached in negotiation between Allen County Commissioners and Sheriff's Office support staff

An agreement has been reached with the Allen County Commissioners and support staff at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
The union had a wage reopener in their contract for 2022. the contract includes clerical staff, kitchen workers, and vehicle maintenance. Commissioners say the negotiations went smoothly and they were pleased to come to the agreement.
Commissioner Brian Winegardner adds, “The wage reopener was still pending for our support group. So, the other two unions were offered a 2 and a half percent wage increase, and they accepted, and we thought it would be appropriate to offer that to the support group as well and they accepted. So today we finalized that with that particular group.”
Earlier this year, settlements were reached with both the Gold and Blue Unions at the Sheriff’s Department.